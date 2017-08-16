Whale encounter 0 News 16th Aug 2017 5:03 PM Missing horse found New luxury Coffs senior residential facility approved Close encounter with a Great White Shark cycle for Kids Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale Hooked on Whale High alert as North Korea moves missiles Journalist last seen in homemade submarine Politician's Citizenship: Who's next? Taylor Swift breaks down at groping trial Fifi Box on The Panel Neil Henry will be sacked and Jarryd Hayne pushed from Titans MP says gay partners more like cycling buddies Boy dies in fire, father seriously injured Girl dead as car drives into French pizza restaurant Why are chip packets so loud?