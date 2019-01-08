Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A $15-million solar farm proposal has left a small country community divided.

coffs harbour city council development nana glen proposal solar farm

You should also read

More Videos

Alarming road toll premium_icon Alarming road toll
the Wall television the Wall television
m1 crash m1 crash
Dash cam footage captures boating fail Dash cam footage captures boating fail
Dash cam footage captures boating fail Dash cam footage captures boating fail
Coast surfer dies from Gold Coast Coast surfer dies from Gold Coast
Tragedy on the Mid North Coast Tragedy on the Mid North Coast
Search for missing man Search for missing man