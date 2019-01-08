News Solar farm debate Alarming road toll the Wall television m1 crash Dash cam footage captures boating fail Dash cam footage captures boating fail Coast surfer dies from Gold Coast Tragedy on the Mid North Coast Search for missing man Sunshine Coast rock pools flooded after heavy rain Gympie cow crowned Miss World in Texas Engaged and married on same day: Amelia & Ben Holgate Potential thieves attempt to break into Coffs home Could Donald Trump really be sent to jail? Building company collapse Sydney teenager who died dancing in the crowd at Knockout Games of Destiny DJI Mavic 2 Zoom put to test on Sunshine Coast 8th Jan 2019 2:14 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0