30°

Marty Wall shares his emotion with news his late father's horse Ben has been found after 19 days of running wild in the bush.

You should also read

More Videos

Whale encounter Whale encounter
New luxury Coffs senior residential facility approved New luxury Coffs senior residential facility approved
Close encounter with a Great White Shark Close encounter with a Great White Shark
cycle for Kids cycle for Kids
Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale Paedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale
Hooked on Whale Hooked on Whale
High alert as North Korea moves missiles High alert as North Korea moves missiles
Journalist last seen in homemade submarine Journalist last seen in homemade submarine