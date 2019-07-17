News Daughter's desperate appeal Westpac Rescue Helicopter Rescue Day appeal David Attenborough testifies on the Great Barrier Reef Community funds new trike police arrest man after dog squad car rammed MURDER CHARGE: Father of accused addresses the media outside Grafton court Police Arrest Grafton man Kalang River forest logging protest Man charged over cold case murder Woolworths Plaza store Redesign Samsung S10 5G Live Focus Video Teachers Award winning maths application Burst water main Elton John live in Coffs Harbour Three people injured in Mullaway crash Elton John and Taron Egerton Your Song Elton John on Rocketman 17th Jul 2019 8:33 PM premium_icon Subscriber only 0