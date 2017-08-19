Alex Perry at The Harbour Club 0 News 19th Aug 2017 8:01 AM LGBTIQ coffs connection community Citizenship chaos Barcelona terror attack Flu epidemic leads to shortage Madame trailer The Dark Tower trailer Logan Lucky Trailer Barcelona attack The Bachelor Ep. 8 recap Brandis smacks down Hanson Pauline Hanson wears a burqa into parliament Father's appeal for answers on how his son died Missing horse reunited with family Hot Cop on Sunrise How to reduce your shopping bill LeBron shows why he's the King of Cleveland