26°

The Coffs Coast Advocate takes a look at what it's like travelling through Coffs Harbour during peak hour in a B-double truck.

You should also read

More Videos

Jason Didio lands a monster bass Jason Didio lands a monster bass
Tiffany Hall Tiffany Hall
Overwatch Gameplay trailer 2 Overwatch Gameplay trailer 2
Salt Creek kidnapper trial Salt Creek kidnapper trial
Traditional marriage Traditional marriage
Brownlow Red Carpet Brownlow Red Carpet
ACA reporter pleads guilty to child porn charges ACA reporter pleads guilty to child porn charges
Channel 7 cadet sacked and walked out of building Channel 7 cadet sacked and walked out of building