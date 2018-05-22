ZOMBIE ATTACK: So where's the safest place in Australia?

HOW would you survive a zombie attack?

Run for the hills?

Move in with the mother-in-law, thinking who would want to take her on?

Or perhaps do the smart thing - and dress like them and try to blend in.

According to new research released today - yes apparently someone actually did study this - in the highly unlikely event of a zombie outbreak, Perth would be the fastest to succumb with nearly 100,000 people infected in the first four days.

It's not surprising that people in Darwin would be the most likely to survive.

After all, they battle crocodiles all year round so what's a few zombies to combat?

Seriously, the reasoning is that a flesh-eating disease would spread at half the rate of the west coast.

The consumer research was commissioned by Xbox Australia, in collaboration with the University of Melbourne's Centre for Disaster Management and Public Safety (CDMPS).

The idea was to model the fictitious spread of disease throughout Australian cities, marking the launch of new video game State of Decay 2, which is out today.

State of Decay 2 puts players in control of a community of survivors where you decide how to rebuild after the zombie apocalypse begins.

How would Melbourne cope with a zombie attack?

The modelling gives major cities across Australia and New Zealand 'Zombie Survival Index' (ZSI) rankings, based on how well they would handle a life-altering outbreak.

The safest city is Darwin, followed by Queenstown in New Zealand, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Auckland, which claims the title of the most dangerous city in Australia and New Zealand, should an outbreak occur.

With less than one in five (18 per cent) Aussies confident society could withstand such a threat, an outbreak could well bring out the very worst in society, the study found.

Many might resort to drastic behaviour just to survive. You know, the pitchfork variety.

Most respondents admitted they would sacrifice a neighbour to the walking dead over their family pet.

Less than one in three would invite a fellow resident to take shelter in their home in the event an outbreak.

You can bet that refugees from overseas wouldn't stand a chance of hospitality.

Sydneysiders were the most confident of survival, with 40 per cent of residents believing they have what it takes to survive.

They've had to in the housing market for years.

The least confident city was Adelaide with only 30% of residents believing they would survive the outbreak in the city of churches.

The ZSI rankings were estimated by the CDMPS based on a variety of criteria, including the potential rate of zombie infection, situational analysis of the infection's origin, how the disease would spread, how residents claim they would act, and how well each city would defend themselves against the walking dead and geographical location.

"Our best chance of survival would be to contain an outbreak early by overpowering and removing zombies from the streets while they were still few in numbers,'' Prof. Greg Foliente of the Centre for Disaster Management and Public Safety said.

"We would have the best chance of survival if the outbreak began in Darwin, with its isolated location restricting its ability to travel easily, coupled with 50 per cent of residents claiming they would take arms to defend themselves against the walking dead - the highest in the country."

The consumer research also suggested that in the event of an outbreak:

• Melbournians would be most likely to tackle the problem together; seeing higher chances of survival as part of a large group

• Family matters most in Hobart, with 40 per cent choosing to stick with their family over other survivors

• A lack of food and water would be our biggest concern (50 per cent), with over half the Queensland population identifying this as their biggest worry

• Aussies ages 45 and above were 19 per cent more likely to go it alone than those younger than them

• Darwin would be the most inviting city, with 50 per cent of residents willing to let a stranger into their home for protection, compared to just 19 per cent in Adelaide

• Nearly one in five (17 per cent) would attempt to dress/act like a zombie to avoid detection and infection, while 3 per cent would hide under the bed

• A hospital was deemed the preferred shelter for most of the population (31 per cent).