Zlatko Sikorsky’s alleged killer revealed

A prisoner accused of killing the man suspected of murdering 16-year-old Larissa Beilby has had his matter brought to court.

Isaac James Martin, 26, has been charged with unlawful striking causing the death of Zlatko Sikorsky after an alleged altercation at Wolston Correctional Centre on November 10.

Sikorsky lingered on life support until he died on November 20 at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Martin did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court Tuesday morning however his lawyer Jon Ide asked the court for a brief of evidence be made available.

Magistrate Michael Quinn ordered the evidence to be disclosed by February 23 and adjourned the matter until March 15.

According to court documents Martin, a maximum security prisoner, struck Sikorsky to the head.

Larissa Beilby was reported as being missing from Sandgate before her body was found in a barrel.

At the time of his death Sikorsky was awaiting trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Ms Beilby, in June 2018.

Sikorsky was also facing charges of torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse of Ms Beilby, who had been reported missing by her father the day before her body was found inside a barrel in the back of a ute dumped in Stapylton, south of Brisbane

SERT officers at the Scene at Alexandra Headland during the siege when Sikorsky was on the run. Picture: Lachie Millard

The 37-year-old remained on the run for two days, sparking a massive manhunt that ended with his arrest after police surrounded a unit at Alexandra Headland.

At a committal hearing a highly experienced forensic pathologist gave evidence that she had never seen injuries like those on Ms Beilby's body.

