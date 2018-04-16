Menu
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy smiles
Soccer

It’s on! Zlatan’s biggest World Cup hint yet

16th Apr 2018 3:56 PM

ZLATAN Ibrahimovic has dropped a huge hint he is to come out of international retirement to play for Sweden at the World Cup.

The former Manchester United striker, who moved to Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy last month, retired from internationals after Euro 2016, having won 116 caps.

But on Sunday the 36-year-old claimed the chances of him playing in Russia were "sky high".

He wrote on Twitter: "The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhoga #FifaWorldCup2018"

Ibrahimovic has talked in the past about returning to the Sweden set-up, saying only last month: "If I want, I am there."

Sweden are in the same group as world champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea this summer.

sweden world cup 2018 zlatan ibrahimovic

