Zip your hot shorts in

Not just about screening, it's about teaching and sharing knowledge
Wendy Andrews
23rd Jun 2018 4:00 AM

IF YOU know someone with a YouTube channel, heard words like "Machinima”, or know someone who's recently made a short film there's a likely reason why. The REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival, founded in Coffs Harbour, is taking youth filmmaking to new heights

"Not only does it give young people in regional NSW the opportunity to work with an arts medium (film) that they are very comfortable with today, but to highlight the many other creative opportunities connected to the industry from make-up and costuming to production and music,” Arts Mid North Coast's executive director Kevin Williams said.

Compared to just a few years ago the amount of video content on social media is extraordinary.

But how do you make a video that grabs people's attention?

There's more to it than pointing your phone at something and hitting record.

REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival teaches young people how to structure their short films, how to shape stories, use camera angles effectively and how to get on screens around Australia.

The festival's 2018 short film competition is now open for entries, closing September 24.

Selected young directors will have their films screened at venues around Regional Australia for National Youth Week 2019 and will also premiere at the Nextwave Youth Film Awards, a new event on the program for the 2019 Screenwave International Film Festival next January in Coffs Harbour.

Entry guidelines and program information at www.recyashorts.com.au.

