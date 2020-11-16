Menu
Zero new local virus cases in NSW

by Erin Lyons
16th Nov 2020 11:29 AM

 

NSW has continued its local virus-free streak for a ninth consecutive day.

Zero cases of community transmission were recorded in the state up to 8pm Sunday, while two infections were diagnosed in hotel quarantine.

However NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said an old case of community transmission was picked up during the last 24 hours but is believed to be an old infection from October.

"In that case we're still doing extremely well," she told reporters on Monday.

NSW Health confirmed further serological testing indicated the person previously had COVID-19 and authorities haven't identified any additional links to that case.

More to come

