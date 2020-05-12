Zero new infections: Surprising result for NSW

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced zero cases for the state.

It's the first time NSW has recorded zero daily cases since the pandemic began.

Ms Berejiklian said despite the positive outcome it was imperative the state kept its high rate of testing.

NSW analysed 6,000 virus tests in the past 24 hours.

"Please assume you have the coronavirus, don't assume it's just a cold or the flu," she said.

"We desperately need to maintain a high level of testing as restrictions are eased to make sure we identify as many cases as possible so that we don't have any of that community to community transmission which unfortunately will cause the virus to spread.

"Now, as I've been saying for a number of weeks now, as we ease restrictions, there is no doubt the number of cases will increase. And we should measure our success by making sure we have a good level of economic activity and normality in our lives while a manageable rate of case numbers.

"That is our objective, to get that balance right, but also to make sure we keep everybody as safe as possible and in particular protect those most vulnerable in our community."