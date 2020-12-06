Zero local virus cases in NSW

New South Wales announced zero new local cases of COVID-19 and five in hotel quarantine on Sunday morning as the state remains on high alert following a hotel quarantine worker testing positive earlier this week.

The worker remains in isolation after their positive test on Wednesday and no close or community contacts have contracted COVID-19.

There were 9827 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night.

Investigations continue into how the woman contracted the virus, but genomic sequencing indicates she could have contracted it from American airline workers who were isolating at the hotel.

The promising figure of zero local cases comes as NSW enjoys its first weekend of significant easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Under the new rules people can gather in groups of 50 outside, and venues - except for nightclubs and gyms - can scrap the 4 sqm rule in favour of one person per 2 sqm.

But the cities of Sydney and Melbourne remain on edge after it was revealed two Germans who flew into Sydney airport were able to bypass hotel quarantine and fly straight to Melbourne.

The travellers were intercepted immediately at Melbourne airport and forced into two weeks quarantine, but questions remain as to how they were not previously stopped by police and border officials.

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley said his state was "seeking an explanation" as to how the breach occurred.

He said NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard had assured him "a full investigation will be completed so it cannot occur again".

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has called on Australian Border Force Commissioner Michael Outram to work with NSW to "understand the circumstances" that enabled two German travellers to bypass quarantine in Sydney and catch a flight to Melbourne.

