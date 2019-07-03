Menu
Queenslander Zeek Power is through to The Voice grand final.
Zeek powers his way into The Voice grand final

Seanna Cronin
by
2nd Jul 2019 9:47 PM | Updated: 3rd Jul 2019 10:31 AM
ZEEK Power's star continues to rise on The Voice as the voting public rallies behind him.

The Rockhampton and Bowen-raised singer has beaten all stars and reality show veterans to earn one of just spots in Sunday's grand final. 

The 28-year-old pulled yet another talent out of his bag of tricks tonight - playing the drums in his reggae-tinged rendition of Halsey's Without Me.

"I find it so awesome we have an artist here who can honestly do it all," Zeek's coach Kelly Rowland said. 

While his semi-final performance wasn't as upbeat as last night, Zeek was praised for revealing yet another layer to his musicianship.

"We're voting for artists, and every week you do something different and I love that," Guy Sebastian said.

"I do agree with George it was a really big risk but I think it's awesome that you put yourself out there. There were a few bumpy moments but it was really good."

Zeek is up against busker Daniel Shaw, all star Diana Rouvas and teen powerhouse Jordan Anthony for the show's grand prize: $100,000 and a recording contract.

Viewers were shocked at the elimination of Sheldon Riley, who made it to last year's Voice grand final, and Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen.

Online bookmaker Ladbrokes has Zeek at the longest odds to win, but viewers love an underdog. 

The Voice grand final airs Sunday at 7pm on Nine.

