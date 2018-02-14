Menu
News

Zara's time to shine

ZONE FINALIST: Zara Beckett is to represent the Coffs Coast
Wendy Andrews
by

SHE was "sashed” Coffs Harbour Showgirl 2017 and at the end of this month Zara Beckett will proudly represent the Coffs Coast at the zone final in Wauchope.

At zone Zara will face an interview with the judges, a luncheon and a cocktail party where she will be quizzed on stage about her rural knowledge.

Contestants are judged on their personality, confidence, goals, rural knowledge, presentation and community participation.

Winners of the zone final go on to represent their town at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

A former Bishop Druitt College student, Zara is part of the team at Dolphin Marine Magic.

She is passionate about marine mammals and wants to study zoology.

As the Coffs Harbour Showgirl 2017, Zara has been given the opportunity to learn how to speak in public and be confident in front of a crowd by attending community events and interviews.

The local Showgirl competition is on again in April and open to young women between 12 and 25 years.

The competition is not a beauty pageant, but rather an opportunity for young women to learn etiquette techniques, to speak confidently in public and gain knowledge of the local area.

Contact Margo at Coffs Harbour Show 6651 1245 to participate in the 2018 Showgirl Competition.

Coffs Coast Advocate
