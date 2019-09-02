Zara is now laser focused on quality international competition

STILL at just 13 years old, Zara Temesi is the under-15 Australian Modern Pentathlon female champion and has now set her sights on international competition.

The Upper Orara resident has just received a Local Sporting Champions grant from the Federal Government to assist with her travel costs to China in November for the Asian Oceania Championships.

“It’s a massive help for us because of all the things we need to pay for and all the equipment needed, so it helps us in a huge way,” Zara said.

“Travel is quite a lot of money because it’s usually overseas.”

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said Zara is well-deserving of the grant.

“The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance for coaches, officials and competitors aged 12-18 participating in state, national or international championships,” Conaghan said.

“All the applications for grants under the Local Sporting Champions program are assessed by a group of local sporting administrators as a committee to ensure the best applicants are awarded the support.

“The funding amount is decided by the distance these athletes need to travel and as Zara is representing Australia overseas, she receives the maximum amount.”

Modern pentathlon is gruelling with five disciplines of fencing, swimming, showjumping and a combined cross-country run with laser pistol shooting at intervals; where runners have to govern their shaking hands to shoot accurately.

To maintain competitiveness in this multi-discipline sport involves a significant commitment to training and Zara has two training sessions a day after school, three times a week before school and showjumping fortnightly.

As well as the Asian Oceania Championships in China, Zara has also been selected to compete in the Laser-Run World Championships in Hungary in September.