Zara gets crowned Coffs Harbour ambassador

Lily Bellamy (junior), Zara Beckett (senior) and Olivia Goeldner (teenager) were named this year's Coffs Harbour showgirls.

THE Coffs Harbour Showgirl competition drew in a record number of entrants at this year's show.

In a hotly contested competition, Zara Beckett, wearing an elegant full length paisley patterned sheath dress, was crowned the 2017 Coffs Harbour senior showgirl on Saturday.

Zara won the judges' attention with her mannerisms at an etiquette workshop and interview.

She also impressed with her networking when she competed against other entries at a cocktail party and with her promotional engagement, flying the flag for the Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show.

Zara will represent Coffs Harbour as an ambassador over the next year and will head to the zone finals at Wauchope in February next year, with the hope of progressing to the Sydney Royal Easter Show final.

Zara is in Year 12 at Bishop Druitt College.

Her goal is to become a marine animal trainer and work at Dolphin Marine Magic.

The showgirl grand parade at the weekend show also saw Lily Bellamy named this year's junior showgirl and Olivia Goeldner named teenage showgirl.