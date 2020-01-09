Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour. Photo: File
The Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour. Photo: File
Business

Yum! Get yourself a taste of this iconic coast

Ashley Carter
9th Jan 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 7:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast is getting its very own Tim Tam flavour, with a new collection of the iconic chocolate biscuit hitting stores next week.

Arnott's new Tim Tam range, the Crafted Collection, includes four flavours with ingredients selected from regions across Australia and New Zealand.

The flavours include Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream, featuring locally-grown produce, Murray River Salted Caramel, Gisborne Orange and Dark Chocolate and the Manuka Honey and Cream.

The Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream Tim Tam will hit shelves next week. Photo: Contributed
The Sunshine Coast Strawberries and Cream Tim Tam will hit shelves next week. Photo: Contributed

Arnott's will celebrate its new Tim Tam range on National Tim Tam Day on February 16 by attempting a Guiness World Record for the "most people doing a Tim Tam slam".

Marketing manager Matt Grant said the unique flavours had been expertly crafted to create an "indulgent experience for everyone who loves a Tim Tam".

"With decadent flavours like this, what more could you wish for?" he said.

The Crafted Collection range will be available from next week at all major grocery stores.

arnott's flavour sunshine coast tim tam
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible story behind the Pink Silks race

        premium_icon The incredible story behind the Pink Silks race

        News WHEN Kris Jarvis was charged to the ground by a rampaging colt seven years ago, it revealed a health condition which turned her world upside down.

        • 9th Jan 2020 5:22 PM
        Shacks face the axe at popular riverside reserve

        premium_icon Shacks face the axe at popular riverside reserve

        News Iconic riverside cabins or dangerous eyesores, there a big plans ahead.

        Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        premium_icon Driver allegedly busted with 28kg of cannabis faces court

        News The man was allegedly caught speeding with drugs in his car.

        Bodies litter the sand and shallows

        premium_icon Bodies litter the sand and shallows

        News VIDEO: A day at the beach turned sour for Klint Tompkins this week.