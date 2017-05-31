You've got no new emails: Microsoft outage

HAVE you had trouble accessing your emails this morning and been forced to talk to the person next to you instead?

It might be down to a Microsoft Office 365 outage.

Hundreds of users across Australia have reported an outage with Office 365 on aussieoutages.com.

Office 365 contains offline versions of Microsoft Office, Lync and Onedrive as well as online versions of Sharepoint, Exchange and Project.

Users expressed their frustration on the outage reporting page.

"Another day of frustration !!!!" one person posted.

