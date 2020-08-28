‘You’ve got kids’: Druggie mum slammed

A Laidley mother has pleaded guilty to three drugs-related charges in Gatton Magistrates Court. Picture: iStock

A Laidley mother has pleaded guilty to three drugs-related charges in Gatton Magistrates Court. Picture: iStock

A LAIDLEY mum has been warned just how her drug habit could impact the lives of her two children.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police turned up at Katie Lea Hardstone's Laidley home at 2.30pm, March 15.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Hardstone, 41, was home at the time and co-operated during the search.

The court heard a tin inside Hardstone's handbag contained about a gram of "chopped up weed".

LOCAL NEWS: Man airlifted from Gatton farm with serious head wounds

Police also found a brass smoking pipe, clipseal bags, a plastic straw and a set of electronic scales, all of which Hardstone claimed ownership of.

Duty lawyer James Ryan told the court his client's health condition had previously been managed by a steroid but she could no longer take it.

"She has been using cannabis to assist her sleep, assist with her blood pressure and also gives her an appetite, which is apparently what the steroid was doing," Mr Ryan said.

Hardstone pleaded guilty to possessing drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing items used in commission with a crime.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Hardstone she understood she suffered from health issues and required surgery.

"You might think these types of drugs are doing you some good but let me tell you they're not," Ms Ryan said.

LOCAL NEWS: Paranoid dad comes home drunk, smashes in own door

"If you think you need medicinal cannabis, it's hard but there is a way to go about that - not this because this can lead to prison."

She told Hardstone she it "made her blood curdle" when she heard people with children had drug dependency.

"You've got kids … They know and they'll be saying they think this is normal," she said.

"I have seen too many kids in my time who come into court who get onto the drugs … People's whole lives go down the toilet because of drugs."

"I'm sure you care very much about them and want to do the right thing - you don't look like the sort of person that doesn't."

Hardstone was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.