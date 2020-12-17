YouTuber’s $50m offer to fight McGregor

American YouTuber Jake Paul has unloaded on Conor McGregor after offering the UFC icon $50 million to fight him in the boxing ring.

Paul boasts more than 20 million subscribers and 6.8 billion views on the video streaming platform.

The 23-year-old recently defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in the ring, and has quickly shifted his attention towards his next opponent.

Paul ripped into McGregor in an Instagram video, taking aim at the Irishman and his wife Dee Devlin in a vile spray.

"What the f*** is up you Irish c***," Paul yelled.

"Good morning Conor McGregor - I know you're probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you're jacking off because you're sick of f***ing your wife.

"I mean, she's a four Conor - you could do a lot better.

"Our team sent you a $50 million offer this morning … the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered, but you're scared to fight me Conor.

"You don't want to lose to a f***ing YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer; I'm 2-0 as a boxer.

"I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f***ing dog. That's a fact."

McGregor is scheduled to take on Poirier at UFC 257 on Sunday, January 24th, more than six years after the duo last faced off in the Octagon.

Just to rub salt into the wounds, Paul was cryptically following just one account on the social media platform when he uploaded the video - Dee Devlin's.

The YouTuber then fired up at the UFC President: "And Dana White, you're a f***ing p***y too, you ugly bald b***h.

"You said there's a zero per cent chance of this fight happening, but there's a zero per cent chance of you getting some f***ing p***y.

"Conor, you're scared. Dana, you're scared.

"Sign the f***ing contract, you idiots. Jesus f***ing Christ. Irish b***h."

