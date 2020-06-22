Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
v v v v v
v v v v v
Politics

YouTube comedian in racist low blow towards Premier

by James O’Doherty
22nd Jun 2020 5:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YouTube star promoted by Jodi McKay after a "friendly" 40 minute chat with the Labor Leader has been condemned for "very offensive" impersonations of the Premier and Deputy Premier "full of racist undertones".

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday, which can be seen below, Jordan Shanks, also known as 'friendlyjordies', impersonated John Barilaro with a heavily exaggerated accent.

"I don't mind taking the mickey out of myself, but this is actually very offensive," Mr Barilaro told The Daily Telegraph.

"It's a low attempt at comedy and full of racist undertones."

 

Mr Barilaro was born to Italian migrant parents who came to Australia in 1968.

Last week, Mr Shanks impersonated Gladys Berejiklian with a similarly racially-charged accent (below).

Ms Berejiklian was born in Sydney to her Armenian parents. She didn't speak English until she was five years old.

A spokeswoman said Ms McKay had no involvement with the video, or Mr Shanks. That's despite appearing in a separate 40 minute interview with the comedian earlier this month, and promoting the video on social media.

 

"To imitate both myself and the Premier with such obvious distaste for our backgrounds is unacceptable," Mr Barilaro said.

"Our migrant story is actually the Australian success story, one this nation is proud of."

The videos come after Mr Shanks posted a self-described "friendly" video with Ms McKay earlier this month in which she accused the Premier of killing koalas and other animals during last summer's bushfires.

The Daily Telegraph was told Ms McKay hadn't seen the exaggerated impersonations.

 

 

Originally published as YouTube comedian in racist low blow towards Premier

More Stories

editors picks gladys berejiklian nsw politics racist blow

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSWRL pleased with state response to COVID-19 measures

        premium_icon NSWRL pleased with state response to COVID-19 measures

        Rugby League North coast competitions on track for smooth return after impressive reaction to pandemic

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        premium_icon Meth problem revealed by latest crime stats

        Crime Figures show rise in amphetamine incidents in Coffs Harbour-Grafton

        One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        premium_icon One employee expected to sort 250K+ files for class action

        News Concerns raised over amount of work required for court case