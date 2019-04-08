Youths cause hundreds in damage after stealing band's car

THE Country Music Group's Paul Tew is short $80, his mobile phone and haul of musical equipment after three youths stole his white Ford Falcon station wagon on Sunday night.

He is currently searching for the equipment, including a tray of cables and cords, a music stand and amp stand, a green bag with lights and fans and a 12-inch Yamaha speaker.

Mr Tew had just finished up a gig with his band at Yeppoon Town Hall and was packing up when he noticed the keys for his vehicle were missing.

When he returned to the landing bay area behind the hall about 6.15pm, he found some of his equipment discarded on the ground and his car gone.

"I was disappointed. I was pretty cheesed off," Mr Tew said.

The band-mates alerted Yeppoon police immediately and at 8.10pm, the vehicle had been found at Pott Street, Norman Gardens.

Three juveniles, aged 11, 13 and 14, have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The Country Music Group is missing equipment after three juveniles dumped the items while stealing a band mate's car. Facebook

The 13-year-old was also charged with two counts of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence.

Police media said the youth are known to police and will be dealt with under the provisional youth justice act.

The vehicle also sustained some minor damage, which Mr Tew said may cost him a couple of hundred dollars to fix.

"All the plastic cowling on the front, I think they ran into something," he said.

"I had to cobble it up with zippy clips to drive it home otherwise it would've dragged on the road on the way home.

"There's some damage to the brakes too.

"They used to be really good and now there's lot of pedal on it so they must have been driving with the hand brake on."

The Country Music Group is a non-profit band who has been performing in the region for the past eight years.

All money raised by the band goes towards the Helicopter Rescue Service.

If anyone has any information on the location of the missing equipment, contact The Country Music Group on their Facebook page or Yeppoon police.