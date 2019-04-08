Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE
News

Youths cause hundreds in damage after stealing band's car

Steph Allen
by
8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM

THE Country Music Group's Paul Tew is short $80, his mobile phone and haul of musical equipment after three youths stole his white Ford Falcon station wagon on Sunday night.

He is currently searching for the equipment, including a tray of cables and cords, a music stand and amp stand, a green bag with lights and fans and a 12-inch Yamaha speaker.

Mr Tew had just finished up a gig with his band at Yeppoon Town Hall and was packing up when he noticed the keys for his vehicle were missing.

When he returned to the landing bay area behind the hall about 6.15pm, he found some of his equipment discarded on the ground and his car gone.

"I was disappointed. I was pretty cheesed off," Mr Tew said.

The band-mates alerted Yeppoon police immediately and at 8.10pm, the vehicle had been found at Pott Street, Norman Gardens.

Three juveniles, aged 11, 13 and 14, have been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

 

The Country Music Group is missing equipment after three juveniles dumped the items while stealing a band mate's car.
The Country Music Group is missing equipment after three juveniles dumped the items while stealing a band mate's car. Facebook

The 13-year-old was also charged with two counts of entering a premises to commit an indictable offence.

Police media said the youth are known to police and will be dealt with under the provisional youth justice act.

The vehicle also sustained some minor damage, which Mr Tew said may cost him a couple of hundred dollars to fix.

"All the plastic cowling on the front, I think they ran into something," he said.

"I had to cobble it up with zippy clips to drive it home otherwise it would've dragged on the road on the way home.

"There's some damage to the brakes too.

"They used to be really good and now there's lot of pedal on it so they must have been driving with the hand brake on."

The Country Music Group is a non-profit band who has been performing in the region for the past eight years.

All money raised by the band goes towards the Helicopter Rescue Service.

If anyone has any information on the location of the missing equipment, contact The Country Music Group on their Facebook page or Yeppoon police.

More Stories

editors picks music music equipment stolen car the country music band yeppoon police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Vicious dogs rule the roost at popular forest trails

    premium_icon Vicious dogs rule the roost at popular forest trails

    News A pack of vicious dogs has left a section of forest near Woolgoolga a virtual no-go zone.

    Drivers caught under the influence face court

    premium_icon Drivers caught under the influence face court

    News At least 17 in court this week for charges of drink or drug driving.

    Closing is such sweet sorrow

    premium_icon Closing is such sweet sorrow

    News The rows of glass jars filled with sweets will soon be gone

    Squadron to march on the city

    Squadron to march on the city

    News Spectacular pre-Anzac Day program for Coffs Harbour.