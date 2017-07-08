19°
Sport

Youth talent given a scoring chance to shine

Keagan Elder
| 8th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
TOP TALENT: Chelsea Williams and Emma Shipperlee (right) from the Coffs Coast were presented their 2017 FFA National Youth Championships shirts by Matilda midfielder Emily van Egmond.
TOP TALENT: Chelsea Williams and Emma Shipperlee (right) from the Coffs Coast were presented their 2017 FFA National Youth Championships shirts by Matilda midfielder Emily van Egmond. NNSW Football

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO of the Coffs Coast's finest football talents will take to the hallowed turf of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium to take on the country's best.

Emma Shipperlee and Chelsea Williams will represent Northern NSW Football in the 14 and 15 girls at the 2017 Westfield FFA National Youth Championships.

As Coffs Harbour prepares to welcome more than 300 of the nation's finest young female footballers, Emma and Chelsea have training hard to represent their state team against squads arriving from throughout Australia.

Teams from Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Canberra, Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory will descend on Coffs Harbour to compete in the girls championships.

Emma from Woolgoolga, who plays in the Football Mid North Coast Women's Premier League, will compete in the 14 years competition. While Chelsea from Bonville, already in the emerging Newcastle Jets squad, will compete in the 15 years competition.

Coffs Harbour has hosted the championship for more than 10 years and plays a crucial role in the development of the next generation of players.

NNSW chief executive officer David Eland said the championships provided pathways to top-tier development opportunities.

He said four representatives from Northern NSW squads were identified by selectors last year and given the chance to play for the Young Matildas and Junior Matildas national sides.

"These opportunities highlight how invaluable the championships are in providing young female players with the chance for identification for future Australian team camps, and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level.”

The championships, sponsored by Destination NSW, will be held over Monday to Friday next week. Trophy presentations will be held on Friday from 3.45pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  c.ex coffs international stadium chelsea williams emma shipperlee ffa national youth championships northern nsw football

Farmers all aboard fixing rail lines

Farmers all aboard fixing rail lines

NSW Farmers has been working with industry to develop a sector-wide vision to guide decision making to maximise positive returns to growers.

What's on across the Coffs Coast this weekend

Haven't made plans yet for the weekend? Here's some inspiration.

It's almost wine time

Glass of red wine on wood barrel

Tempting us with an afternoon of wine tasting.

Bat plan being drafted for Bellingen's 'Bat Island'

FAMILY AFFAIR: A mother flying fox and baby from the Bellingen Island camp.

Flying fox plan being drafted by Bellingen Shire Council

Local Partners

'Lady hobo' working to make the world better

$44,367 was raised by the benefit aid concert, Rise Above the Flood, and now flood relief businesses will get the help they need

Coffs Harbour Orchid Society meets monthly in the meeting ro

Total gardens celebrate birthday.pic PatiensPhoto: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Coffs Harbour Orchid Society meets monthly in the meeting ro

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

Schumer’s devoted fanbase responded positively to her no-f***s-given approach to National Bikini Day.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

Get ready to rock 'n'roll at the ball

Rockabilly couple dancing on a vinyl record, vector illustration, no transparencies, EPS 8

The annual Razzle Dazzle Rockers ball is on July 29.

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate...

1 Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

Korora is one of Coffs Harbour's popular Northern beachside locations with prestige beaches and serviced reserve, all within 7 minute drive to central Coffs...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

WHAT A LOCATION

2/12 Queen Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

This well maintained 2 Bedroom double brick unit is ideally located on the ground floor and is a level 250m walk to Woolgoolgas main beach and even less to...

Everywhere You Sit You Have Stunning Ocean And Island Views

16A Elouera Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 1 $1,875,000

This Sapphire Beachfront home offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle with breath taking ocean and island views plus your very own private rain forest walk to the...

Opportunity is Knocking!

133 Bark Hut Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $498,000

Located in a highly sought after area near the Country Club estate of Woolgoolga, this neat and tidy 3 bedroom , 2 bathrooms, brick veneer and tile family home...

Luxury Nautilus Resort Beach Retreat

181/8 Solitary Island Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Villa 1 1 1 $220,000

This unit is located at Nautilus Beachfront Villas and Spa and is offered for sale fully furnished. The Resort is set on approximately 3.64 tropically landscaped...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER THE MARKET OR IDEAL INVESTMENT

7/35 Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $289,000 ...

Spacious two bedroom unit, positioned just from the Coffs Harbour CBD! Generous size bedrooms, original bathroom with freshly renovated kitchen and laundry and a...

Redefining luxury unit living on the Coffs Coast…welcome to &#39;Seashells&#39;!

38 & 40/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Range...

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Redefining luxury unit living on the Coffs Coast…welcome to &#39;Seashells&#39;!

31/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $765,000

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Big apartment - affordable price...

33 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 3 4 $450,000

Been looking for a while and everything's too small? Take a look at this neatly presented 422m2, 3+ bedroom executive home situated in Opal Cove Resort in the...

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!