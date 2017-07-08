Youth talent given a scoring chance to shine

TOP TALENT: Chelsea Williams and Emma Shipperlee (right) from the Coffs Coast were presented their 2017 FFA National Youth Championships shirts by Matilda midfielder Emily van Egmond.

TWO of the Coffs Coast's finest football talents will take to the hallowed turf of the C.ex Coffs International Stadium to take on the country's best.

Emma Shipperlee and Chelsea Williams will represent Northern NSW Football in the 14 and 15 girls at the 2017 Westfield FFA National Youth Championships.

As Coffs Harbour prepares to welcome more than 300 of the nation's finest young female footballers, Emma and Chelsea have training hard to represent their state team against squads arriving from throughout Australia.

Teams from Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Canberra, Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory will descend on Coffs Harbour to compete in the girls championships.

Emma from Woolgoolga, who plays in the Football Mid North Coast Women's Premier League, will compete in the 14 years competition. While Chelsea from Bonville, already in the emerging Newcastle Jets squad, will compete in the 15 years competition.

Coffs Harbour has hosted the championship for more than 10 years and plays a crucial role in the development of the next generation of players.

NNSW chief executive officer David Eland said the championships provided pathways to top-tier development opportunities.

He said four representatives from Northern NSW squads were identified by selectors last year and given the chance to play for the Young Matildas and Junior Matildas national sides.

"These opportunities highlight how invaluable the championships are in providing young female players with the chance for identification for future Australian team camps, and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level.”

The championships, sponsored by Destination NSW, will be held over Monday to Friday next week. Trophy presentations will be held on Friday from 3.45pm.