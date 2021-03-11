Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifeline - 13 11 14.
Lifeline - 13 11 14.
News

Youth suicide pilot program comes to the region

TIM JARRETT
11th Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Coffs Harbour will become a pilot site for an “innovative” mental health program targeting young people following a suicide attempt.

The region was chosen, along with Blacktown in Sydney’s west, because of especially high presentations to hospital of young people in crisis or who have self- harmed.

The Youth Aftercare pilot program is being funded through a $3.8 million dollar investment from the NSW Government and will begin in April.

A recent report into suicide after-care services by the Sax Institute found that dedicated crisis response and after-care services following a suicide attempt were effective in reducing subsequent suicide attempts, “regardless of the nature or model of the service response”.

The key variables were the timeliness and the extent to which a “genuine and human connection” was formed with the person.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the program would be “designed for young people, by young people” and will save lives.

“We know that young people are often reluctant to reach out for help and don’t always engage well with clinical services – what works well for adults often doesn’t work well for young people.”

“The innovative service will involve rapid follow-up, continuity of care and establishing a genuine, compassionate connection with the young person using the service.”

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling triple-0 or one of these services:

– Lifeline 13 11 14

– Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

– NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511

bronnie taylor mental health services nsw government
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free? How you could win a share in $500k

        Emma shares her power with refugees

        Premium Content Emma shares her power with refugees

        News ‘At the moment we have a lot of women being very brave and I want that for the...

        ‘Get out the shotty’: readers react to feral call to action

        Premium Content ‘Get out the shotty’: readers react to feral call to action

        Opinion Some readers are very passionate about eradicating feral animals.

        BOM: Three more stormy days on the horizon

        Premium Content BOM: Three more stormy days on the horizon

        Weather Upper level trough means more widespread rain and severe thunderstorm activity in...