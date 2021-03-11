Youth suicide pilot program comes to the region

Coffs Harbour will become a pilot site for an “innovative” mental health program targeting young people following a suicide attempt.

The region was chosen, along with Blacktown in Sydney’s west, because of especially high presentations to hospital of young people in crisis or who have self- harmed.

The Youth Aftercare pilot program is being funded through a $3.8 million dollar investment from the NSW Government and will begin in April.

A recent report into suicide after-care services by the Sax Institute found that dedicated crisis response and after-care services following a suicide attempt were effective in reducing subsequent suicide attempts, “regardless of the nature or model of the service response”.

The key variables were the timeliness and the extent to which a “genuine and human connection” was formed with the person.

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the program would be “designed for young people, by young people” and will save lives.

“We know that young people are often reluctant to reach out for help and don’t always engage well with clinical services – what works well for adults often doesn’t work well for young people.”



“The innovative service will involve rapid follow-up, continuity of care and establishing a genuine, compassionate connection with the young person using the service.”

If you, or someone you know, is thinking about suicide or experiencing a personal crisis or distress, please seek help immediately by calling triple-0 or one of these services:

– Lifeline 13 11 14

– Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467

– NSW Mental Health Line 1800 011 511