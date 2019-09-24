Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘You’re f---ing me around, I’m going to kill you’

by Pete Martinelli
24th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW father Teivavai Isaia-Teaurere could be deported to New Zealand over a bungled armed robbery earlier this year.

Teaurere, now 21, was locked out of a White Rock BWS liquor shop on January 14 after a "ham-fisted" attempt to rob the store of grog, cigarettes and cash.

While in custody six months ago he missed the birth of his first child.

Teaurere pleaded guilty to armed robbery - but though released on parole he is now in danger of being deported.

"You face possible deportation back to New Zealand," Cairns District Court Judge Anthony Rafter said.

"You came here when you were nine years old."

The court heard Teaurere had cased the Progress Rd shop during the day and returned at 9.40pm disguised by a hooded jumper and hat.

When he was asked for ID by the attendant, he brandished a machete and demanded access to the shop safe. He was heard to threaten the man as he fumbled the safe's pin code, saying "You're f---ing me around, I'm going to kill you."

Teaurere's robbery came to an abrupt end when he stepped outside and was locked out of the shop.

Tim Grau, defending, said his client was let down "by his own stupidity."

"It was quite ham-fisted in its operation," Mr Grau said.

"He was thwarted by his own poor management."

Teaurere has spent 247 days in custody since the raid. Judge Rafter sentenced Teaurere to three years in jail but released him on parole.

More Stories

armed robbery crime deportation editors picks new zealand

Top Stories

    Massive fires could merge as winds test containment lines

    premium_icon Massive fires could merge as winds test containment lines

    News The massive Bees Nest fire could link up with two other blazes to the north.

    Community rallies to make Cooper’s dream a reality

    premium_icon Community rallies to make Cooper’s dream a reality

    News AT the age of six, young Cooper Hill has had to navigate hardships many adults...

    Jetty access under the spotlight

    premium_icon Jetty access under the spotlight

    News Negotiating the popular spot can be very tricky for some.

    Plans to open a new brewery and venue on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Plans to open a new brewery and venue on the Coffs Coast

    Business The coast now has its very own selection of local beers.