Killer’s warning: ‘You’re all going to die’

THEY'RE the trio of grim videos which show Florida school shooting suspect Nicolas Cruz plotting to become the next mass school killer and make a world to sit up and take notice.

Prosecutors have released the chilling mobile phone videos in which the 19-year-old outlines his intentions of the blood he is about to spill, detailing his plot to kill at least 20 people and saying, "You're all going to die … can't wait."

The three videos released by prosecutors were found on Cruz's mobile phone after the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 others when Cruz, armed with an AR-15 style assault rifle, allegedly stormed the school, evading police for about an hour after the shooting stopped.

His mobile phone was taken from him when he was arrested.

In the first video, the teenager wears a baseball cap, and introduces himself.

"My name is Nik and I'm going to be the next school shooter of 2018," he calmly announces.

Then laughs.

He goes on to say that he wants to "kill at least 20 people with an AR-15" and specifies the high school in Parkland.

"You're all going to die," he says, and makes the sound of gunshots.

'THE DAY OF MY MASSACRE SHALL BEGIN'

The videos are undated, but on one he says: "Today is the day. Today it all begins. The day of my massacre shall begin."

He also says: "When you see me on the news, you'll all know who I am," and then laughs. "You're all going to die. … Can't wait."

In another video, Cruz briefly discusses logistics.

"Here's the plan. I'm going to take Uber in the afternoon before 2.40pm," he says.

"I'll go onto the school campus, walk up the stairs, load my bags, and get my AR and start shooting people at the main courtyard and people will die."

School surveillance video has since shown that was almost exactly what happened - except that the suspect arrived at the school at 2.19pm on Valentine's Day.

In the third video, with his camera apparently pointed at the footpath, he talks about his loneliness, anger and hatred.

'I HATE EVERYONE AND EVERYTHING'

"I live a lonely life. I live in seclusion and solitude," Cruz says.

"I hate everyone and everything.

"With the power of my AR you will all know who I am.

The plot is outlined in detail on the videos, with Nikolas Cruz saying he would ‘get my AR and start shooting people at the main courtyard and people will die’. Picture: Broward County State Attorney’s Office via AP

"I had enough of being told what to do and when to do.

"I had enough of being told that I'm an idiot and a dumbass. You're all stupid and brainwashed by the political and government programs."

He ends that clip with a reference to a former girlfriend, proclaiming his love for her.

"My love for you, Angie, will never go away," he said. "I hope to see you in the afterlife."

The former Marjory Stoneman Douglas school student is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the attack. His lawyers have repeatedly said he would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors refuse to waive the death penalty.

The Broward State Attorney's Office released the videos because under Florida law, with few exceptions, evidence becomes public record when it is turned over to the defendant's lawyers as part of the pre-trial discovery process.

The teen's lawyers have said they did not request evidence such as video from inside the building where the massacre happened and autopsy reports so they would not become public and "further hurt and inflame the victims' families and the community".

"This is an awful case and today is more of that awfulness and further shows how severely broken a human being the defendant is," Broward County public defender Howard Finkelstein, whose office is representing Nikolas Cruz, said in a statement.

The suspect spent several years at a school for children with emotional disabilities before being allowed to transfer to Stoneman Douglas. He attended the school for several months before being kicked out. His late mother also called 911 on him almost 20 times over the years.