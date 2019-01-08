'You're a dog, mum': Drunken fight spills to streets

Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch was charged with public nuisance and drink driving after a fight with her own mother spilled from their Beerwah home into the streets.

Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch was charged with public nuisance and drink driving after a fight with her own mother spilled from their Beerwah home into the streets.

A VULGAR fight between mother and daughter spilled to the street and ended in one busted drunk behind the wheel.

Neighbours called police as Zoe Maree Hatch and her mother's yelling match echoed through Lloyd St, Beerwah the night of September 15.

When police arrived, they smelt the distinctive stench of burnt rubber and saw marks on the road before they intercepted Hatch behind the wheel near her home.

Even as police warned the young mother about her language, Hatch yelled at her own mother, called her a "dog" and told to her "f--k off".

Hatch fronted the Caloundra Magistrates Court today charged with public nuisance and drink driving, after she returned a 0.107 blood alcohol concentration.

Young mother Zoe Maree Hatch was charged with public nuisance and drink driving after a fight with her own mother spilled from their Beerwah home into the streets.

She admitted to drinking a four pack of Jim Beam Bourbon before she drove.

Hatch had appeared before court on October 2, where she pleaded guilty to both charges and committed to undergoing the Time For Change safe drivers course.

Hatch told the court she had not completed any of her requirements as her family home had burnt down soon after the incident, and she had been busy finding housing for her and her two sons, who were present in court.

Hatch told the court she had sold her car about two weeks after the incident, and she now lives in Caboolture.

Hatch had been dealt with for drink driving in Hervey Bay just one month before her latest charges.

Her licence had been suspended since the incident, and Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin ordered Hatch be disqualified for a further four months.

She was fined $850 and convictions recorded.