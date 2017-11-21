Your week activities sorted

Catch Honey and Knives at their album launch this weekend.

Catch Honey and Knives at their album launch this weekend. Contributed

Dorrigo show fun run

What: Get your running gear on and warm up for the 3km, 6.5km or 13km distance runs for the whole family to enjoy. The course will be a picturesque meander through the hills of Dorrigo.

Where: Dorrigo Showground.

When: Sunday, November 26 starting at 6.30am.

Visit dorrigoshow.org.au or call Nikki on 0438 239 400.

Winner of the 10k run was Paul Woodhouse from Dorrigo at the HQB Australia day fun run held at Park Beach, Coffs Harbour. 26 January 2015. Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate leigh Jensen

Christian Patey and Boewood

What: Catch the Sunshine Coast artist Christian Patey who has teamed up with renowned electronic producer Steve Thornely to create something new and experimental.

Where: 5 Church Street, Bellingen.

When: Friday, November 24.

Musician Christian Patey has released a fantastic EP. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

Upper Orara Hall garage sale

What: A community garage sale and more, enjoy morning tea and a sausage sizzle while browsing through the goodies available and enter the food hamper raffle. Funds raised will go back into the hall.

Where: Upper Orara Hall.

When: Saturday, November 25 from 8am to noon.

Busby Marou

What: Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou are bringing their show Postcards from the Shell House tour to Coffs Harbour. The tour is in support of their ARIA #1 album by the same name and kicked off earlier this year.

Where: The Coffs Hotel.

When: Saturday, December 9 opening at 8pm.

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album Postcards from the Shell House Busby Marou

Elvis - American legend

What: A two hour stage spectacular capturing the sounds and excitement of the king in concert featuring Sean Luke Spiteri as Elvis Presley. The show will take the audience on a musical journey of Elvis Presley, the highest selling singer solo artist in the history of music.

Where: The Jetty Memorial Theatre.

When: Friday, December 1 at 8pm.

Sean Luke Spiteri is the The King of rock n roll.

Sunday sesh with The Strides

What: A new force for reggae music, The Strides deliver a musical experience as powerfully explosive as it is authentic. Their music builds on the foundations of classic roots reggae with a hip-hop edge, forging a sound bringing together modern dance hall, dub beats and reggae-pops.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Sunday, November 26 opening at 4pm.

Hoey and Knives

What: Don't miss the launch of Honey & Knives' second album Who Are You? With the sounds of folk, bluegrass, country, jazz and more, it's a night out for the family.

Where: Bellingen Memorial Hall.

When: Sunday, November 25.

Honey and Knives. Contributed

Art goes to court

What: Enjoy an evening of fine wine, food and artistry as world class acts entertain including Scott Muller from Ten Tenors fame, John Thiering's world famous sand painting and mime and circus acts.

Where: Coffs Harbour Courthouse gardens and foyer.

When: Friday, November 24 from 7pm to 10pm.

Art goes to court. Raymond mather

Sawtell family market

What: Browse through a vast range of handmade cards, artworks, craft, soap candles, jewellery, plants and much more. There's pre-loved clothing, books and other treasures to be found.

Where: CWA Hall, 21 Elizabeth St, Sawtell.

When: Saturday, November 25 from 8am to 1pm.

National still life award

What: Don't miss the opening night where a short-listed group of artists are selected from more than 300 entries from around the country. Major prize and people's choice award winners will be announced on the night.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Sunday, November 26 from 6pm to 8pm.