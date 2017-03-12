Your voice can help make a big difference

COTA Australia's Home Care Today program wants to interview older people who have been assessed as eligible for a Home Care Package and have a level of income above the age pension. We are also interested to speak with those in your personal support network who may be assisting you with making decisions.

How can you assist us?

We would like to interview you. The interview will take about 45 minutes and can be done over the telephone. The purpose of the interview is to find out what is important to you when making decisions about aged care supports.

Why do we need this information?

Having just undergone an assessment to see if you are eligible for a Home Care Package you're probably faced with a lot of information and advice right now, and trying to make some big decisions.

If you have a certain level of income over and above your pension, you will be asked to contribute to the cost of your support. If you decide to take up a Home Care Package, which provider will you choose to deliver your support? ?

Call (03) 9909 7910 and ask for Anna or Iris to talk about your experiences. All information will remain strictly confidential and we will explain to you how the information will be used.

What is COTA Australia?

COTA Australia is the peak national organisation representing the rights, needs and interests of older Australians.

COTA Australia is the national policy and advocacy arm of the COTA Federation which comprises COTAs in each State and Territory.

COTA Australia focuses on policy issues from the perspective of older people as citizens and consumers.