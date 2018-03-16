Your toaster could be toast. Product recall.

Your toaster could be a problem. Check the model number.

Your toaster could be a problem. Check the model number. RichHobson

KMART is recalling Home&Co 2 Slice Stainless Steel Toaster (model no TL-136), You'll find the model number on the rating label located on the bottom of the toaster, Keycode: 42376545

This toaster was available at Kmart stores between September 2016 to November 2017. The recall notices advises some of the toasters have a faulty switch, causing the heating element to remain "live" when the lever is up and the toaster appears turned off.

The item poses a potential electrocution hazard. Contact with the heating element may result in a severe electric shock of 240V.

Kmart is advising customers to stop using this product immediately and return it to any Kmart store for a full refund.

The recall only applies to this model, no other Kmart toasters are affected by this recall.

Inquiries to Kmart Customer Service 1800 124 125 Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm or visit www.kmart.com.au