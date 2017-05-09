22°
Your local school's Gonski funding calculator

9th May 2017 6:30 PM
How much will the Federal Government allocate to your school under Gonski over the next decade.
How much will the Federal Government allocate to your school under Gonski over the next decade. Warren Lynam

A NEW tool has given Coffs Coast parents unprecedented information on exactly how much Commonwealth funding their children's school will receive.

The Australian Government will commit an additional $18.6 billion for Australia's schools over the next decade, starting from 2018.

It will be distributed according to a model of fair, needs-based and transparent funding.

This investment will be tied to school reforms which are proven to boost student results.

That means more than 99% of schools will see a year-on-year increase in funding.

A small number of non-government schools which receive more funding than other schools with similar needs will see a small reduction in funding.

The funding increase was recommended by the Gonski review.

The 2011 Review of Funding for Schooling was commissioned by the former Government and led by David Gonski.

