YOUR SAY: What got the Coffs Coast talking this week

See what got the Coffs Coast talking this week:

Woman dead after being hit by train at Coffs Harbour

At around 11.30pm on Tuesday (December 29) police were called to a railway line near Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour, after reports a woman had been hit by a train.

A woman was hit by a train at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, emergency services located a 22-year-old woman suffering critical injuries.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus where she died a short time later.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

You said:

Sandie Veronica - This is so sad. My partner and I were laying in bed last night and heard the train driver sit on the horn for about five seconds. We knew then that something wasn't right.

Tony Linnett - I feel very sorry for the family and their loss. BUT how about the poor driver of the train that now has to live with the fact that he killed someone, through no fault of his own. Sadly they are just forgotten and what they have to endure for the rest of their lives.

Editor's note: The Coffs Coast Advocate contacted Transport for NSW and they confirmed it was not a passenger train involved. The Advocate will contact the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) to find out more about the driver's situation.

Bella Bunnies - Yes Tony Linnett, I believe they're not allowed to drive a train again after something like this. It's protocol from railway

Tony Linnett - Bella Bunnies had 2 mates (drivers) who continue to drive trains for a number of years after being involved in fatalities .Things my have changed but would doubt it

Sharona Dodds - So sad with all that's happened, leading up to a whole new year. Condolences to the family.

Wendy Iles - Feel for the train driver

BIGGER BANANA: Major $50m expansion planned for Coffs icon

A multistorey resort, a brewery, nature-based cabins, a coaster ride - these are just some things planned for the Big Banana under a whopping $50-million expansion.

Big plans ahead: An indicative image of the Big Banana's Plantation Coaster.

In what is set to be a game changer for the Coffs Coast region, the management behind The Big Banana Fun Park announced the major plans on Tuesday.

It comes as part of the tourist attraction's 20-year Master Plan, released on its 56th birthday.

The Big Banana currently holds 15 hectares of undeveloped land, which will be used to add new rides, attractions and accommodation.

A number of projects are expected to be completed as soon as 2023.

You said:

Evelyn Smith - A proper luge (sled ride) like Queenstown or Rotarua would be great too. What is there is lame. You cant even stop to take in the speccy view from the top as others are up you backside.

Jonathan Cassell - Will a big blueberry also be included in the attractions because lets be fair...they're in the news much more than bananas

Kylee Mepham - Better access in and out would be great also

Colin Phipps - Great to see upgrade, development & progress in our city

Brigit Mackenzie - Upgrades and new development = progress. I'm all for it

Gabriel Deleiuen - Bring back the Bunyip

Rhys Jones - I'm sure the bypass committee will get involved somehow and ruin it

Audrey Reko - Excellent

A woman in her 50s fell several metres off the concrete blocks at Coffs Harbour Jetty early on New Year's Day. It took the SES approximately 40 minutes to get the woman out.

SES rescues woman trapped after falling at jetty

Coffs Harbour SES have conducted yet another rescue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty area after a woman fell several metres and became stuck between concrete blocks at the break wall.

Just after 5am on January 1, emergency services were called to North Wall at the jetty where a 54-year-old woman had fallen and sustained serious injuries.

State Emergency Service volunteers worked for around 40 minutes to get the woman out safely before she was transported to Coffs Harbour hospital by ambulance.

You said

Aaron Hull - Not enough signs and they should put rails there so stuff like this doesn't happen again

Stephen Smyly - Me an my mate heard them yelling out for help was pretty hectic, hope she's okay. She told us that she "just wanted to see the sunrise"

Alexa Callon Butler - This was my fear in the concrete blocks.

Tylana Banks - My biggest fear with the kids

Karen Lagalla - Idiots like this will get the area closed to the public. Where has commonsense gone.

Chrissy Purple - Karen Lagalla for once I agree with you Karen.

Boom causing 'real fear' in community

"We're not a theme park."

Like many locals, Bellingen Shire Council mayor Dominic King has been blown away by the numbers of visitors in town in recent weeks.

Bellingen is booming but there are concerns about the spread of COVID and the impact on the town's resources.

"I've lived here fifteen years and haven't seen anything like it; but I don't think anyone has seen anything like this."

Traffic was banked up and restaurants and shops packed on Tuesday.

One shop assistant said it was even busier last week.

Footpaths were crowded with little evidence of people observing social distancing protocols.

Kirsty Parker - Trying to shut down industry all the time and now complaining about tourists! He can't have his cake and eat it too. I'm sure many businesses are welcoming the extra income. Maybe use the koala park money to increase the infrastructure. Fifteen years doesn't class you as a local. Time for a new mayor. All about getting his face in the media.

Robert Mosson - Complaining about boosting the local economy during a difficult time

Sital Bassan - So why keep pushing tourism and diverting resources to tourism and keep listening to incessant lobbying from the chamber of commerce and such? Organic farmers get slugged with exponentially rising and disproportionate rates (sometimes to the point of being financially crippled or worse), broken roads that never get fixed and people on council who spend more time and effort not helping them than required to just fix the problems. Now here we are as though these tourists just somehow turned up in Bellingen as some sort of cruel act of fate and we can't control it or cope with the numbers now? There's a saying, you reap what you sow.

Kyal Towells - Bed tax? Really?

Stephen Taylor - I went to Dorrigo last Monday and there were so many tourists. Only problem was the cafe was maxed out; as was the pub. The servo had pies and all the other food outlets were shut. What's wrong with people? All crying poor but closed for the busiest trading period of the year.

Renee Anne - Stephen Taylor: because small business owners often work seven days a week year round and want to have time with their families too?

Stephen Taylor - Renee Anne: that's the whole point. They are in business for themselves and have chosen to take the biggest trading period of the year off. I guess you miss the irony.