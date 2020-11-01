Your say: Thumbs up, thumbs down

See what got you talking this week.

From politicians to butchers - see what got the thumbs up and thumbs down this week.

Tania Reinecker - A big thumbs up and huge appreciation to Allen and staff at Big Country Meats for their support of the nursing and medical staff at Coffs Harbour Health Clinic Medical Ward.

The staff at Big Country Meats are well known for their support of local organisations.

Dayna Rauser - Thumbs up to the new Civic Centre project- let's get it done! So many of us want to see our community have a relevant, vibrant, innovative building that will showcase our library, art gallery and museum together in one central space.

LB Leah - Love that the visionary leaders of this city have kept the vision for the cultural and arts infrastructure we desperately need! A big thumbs up to the Council, especially Jo Besley, Sian Nivison and the Cultural and Civic Space Project team for continuing to fight for our future cultural infrastructure amid such opposition from the old timers stuck twenty years in the past... well done and thank you.

The children's library area in the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

Josie Hockey - Thumbs down to Coastal Skin Cancer Clinic Coffs Harbour. Rang up and told me they "no longer have an appointment for me and I needed to go elsewhere" after I'd been waiting for weeks! Not apologetic; no explanation! Certainly don't even bother calling them! Thumbs up however to the Dr at Australian Skin Clinic Coffs Harbour who got me straight in - was so polite and helpful.

Michelle Stewart - A big thumbs up to Gurmesh Singh, who after an extremely busy day, took time to talk with us, kerbside, at Korora Lagoons about our concerns with the degradation of our waterways and lagoons. He also brought with him wildlife expert from Dolphin Marine, and two scientists from SCU. Thank you!

Coffs Harbour City Council Gallery and Museum Curator Jo Besley is passionate about the vision for the Cultural and Civic Space.

Lorraine Penn - Thumbs up for the article featuring Jo Besley. Someone who has a good vision for our CBD.

Brigit Mackenzie - Thumbs up to Jo Besly for her tireless work to deliver us our long-awaited Cultural and Civic Space.

Daniel Hoskins - Thumbs Up to the group of elderly people I see walking up to the top of Muttonbird Island daily. To do that at your age (you all appear 65 to 70+ yrs old) It is awe inspiring.

Dot Myall - Thumbs down: how about fixing the bike tracks in and around Coffs for safer bike riding.

Kelly Gleeson - A huge thumbs ups to Will Dozer Gleeson for riding over 200km to raise funds to help kick cancer's butt and make lives a little brighter for these kids.