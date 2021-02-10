YOUR SAY: Readers react to perimeter fence at village

Our readers have reacted strongly to our recent stories on the new perimeter fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village.

Paul Van den Boom - Best idea. As someone who spends time at the neighbourhood centre, the fence provides us with security from the violence and harassment that happens after dark when many small community groups like ours use the facilities.

Marie Faw - I think we all should be insisting the NSW government takes immediate action in helping these people find affordable housing as it is the State Government's responsibility.

Editor's note: The Advocate will be speaking with both the State MP Gurmesh Singh and Federal MP Pat Conaghan about the issue in coming days.

Barbara Flick - The homeless should set up a camp on the new building site in Gordon St., ie the. Council Chambers, close to soup kitchen , might hold things up till the next election.

Sammy Turtle - If I was homeless I would never stay in tent city. Just because I was homeless doesn't mean I have to hang with people that were violent at night. I don't agree with the wall. We need to think harder and more compassionately but on the other hand we cannot have safety be an issue as it seems tent city is dangerous at night and becomes a toxic environment for the vulnerable and also to others who attend the neighbourhood centre. The wall just seems like a quick remedy. Surely we could have done better.

Shelves on the Neighbourhood Centre verandah stocked with donated food for those in need. Photo: Janine Watson.

Amanda Purcell - The fence wall hasn't helped. It's just made people who are homeless and struggling move somewhere else like the jetty. And handing out fines now for people who are homeless and are sleeping in their cars doesn't help either. We do need a better Council. Instead of the fence the money could of been used for a place where homeless people could go and get of the street and be given a fresh new start.

Robert Ross - I have donated to an organisation called Hope For The Homeless - are they doing something for the people displaced by the wall and those living in tents ? What about the churches and Christian organisations ? I donate money to them so I expect them to be doing something for the homeless.

Graham Cowling - Could they build a sheltered facility between the Pool & Fitzroy oval, it's nearby, out of everyone's way and there's plenty of space there ?

Phil Vockler - It would be good to approve more multiple occupancy blocks similar to bundadgen as that is affordable community living even more approval for people with rural land to have tiny home sites.

Michelle Young - Disgraceful. Stop The Rot Unacceptable. Where do we draw the line? When did we stop giving a f*** about humanity. Homelessness in Coffs could be solved overnight, if Council, Churches, Charities and the wealthy cared.

Rick Morris at the village. He is currently homeless and was at the village to use the washing machines at Pete's Place. Photo: Janine Watson.

Ruby Williams - Instead of helping they build a wall ! Must have been a fan of trump ! Disappointed ! Wrong ! Rent is high , people lost homes due to COVID etc.

Christopher Dunkerley - Disgusting, and a waste, especially as it will be unlikely to solves the issue they claim.

Jonathan Cassell - While security is important, Council has failed to see the whole picture of their decision and at a substantial cost to the ratepayer. The fence is an expensive short term bandaid that has divided our community. Homelessness is expected to rise by 30 per cent this year alone and this is how Council are responding. We need a Council-wide Strategic Plan that can best serve our entire community not just a few. As I said security is important, and for the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on this Trumpian wall of division, Council could have employed a security guard and developed services to the benefit of us all.

The area has been known as the 'tent city' for years. Photo : Janine Watson

Deb Thompson - Not everyone who is homeless is a drug addict or on ice. There are working people and families living in their cars simply because of the housing crisis which is only getting worse. Where I live I see a man living in his car going to work every morning in his work uniform.

Sally Witchard - If they are picking up after themselves etc why can't they be there? There is literally no housing in Coffs Harbour. And long wait lists.

Cam Todd - Most of them are on the ice and litter everywhere with their syringes and alcohol glass not sure why people support that behaviour.