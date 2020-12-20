YOUR SAY: Mixed reaction to dolphin sanctuary

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

OUR story that featured concept drawings of a potential sea pen in Coffs Harbour for the three remaining dolphins in captivity at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park received an overwhelming reaction.

Some say it is a stupid idea, others say it could be a boost for eco-tourism in the area.

The recently approved Cultural and Civic Space was even brought into the debate:

An artist impression of what a sanctuary could look like at Coffs. The drawings have been approved by Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection.

Justice For Captives – Shut down Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and retire the dolphins to a sea sanctuary! It’s an embarrassment to Coffs Harbour that the dolphins and sea lions are still in those tiny concrete tanks being forced to perform circus style tricks. If they go into the sea sanctuary, they should be retired from these cruel shows! Empty the tanks

Cassie Cameron – This seems like a reasonable idea. If the area is deep enough for the dolphins to swim and live their life out in this man-adjusted natural area I think it would be great.

Question though. What about the penguins and the seals and sea lions? Where do they go? We want the best for these animals I am glad the breeding program has ceased but I have to admit that I have loved DMM for their good they have done over the years and also

SeaWorld.

Shane Briggs – They will jump out it’s a stupid idea. Justice For Captives hiding behind their letterhead yet again. It should be law that when a group says something their writer should have to state who they actually are. I suggest move the remaining dolphins to Sea World,

Rick Darmanin – Take your fight to Japan where they herd hundreds of dolphins into a bay each year (thousands over the years – the Taiji dolphin hunt) then slaughter them before serving the meat as sushi at the dinner table. And you guys worry about a few dolphins being treated like royalty in Coffs?

Darren Squibb – Brilliant! Time now for Coffs to realise its potential as an eco-tourism mecca! Dolphin incarceration is a cruel and antiquated business model. High time to progress forward and relegate cruel dolphin imprisonment in concrete tubs to the past.

A NSW Upper House committee report has recommended the NSW Government provide support to the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Action for Dolphins and World Animal Protection, to enable the completion of a feasibility study into relocating the dolphins at the marine park to a sea sanctuary.

Sylvia Robson – What a stupid idea, let the poor creatures free or put them down. I have found animal rights activists only care about themselves and give no thought to animal welfare just about the ‘me me me’ way of life. Or even better leave the poor creatures alone at dolphin magic.

Barbara Flick – Have they looked at the waves pounding in there in the last three days?

Luke Giovanetti – Yukkk what a stupid idea.

Leave the dolphins alone. Coffs doesn’t not need this. Already a park three hours north called Sea World.

Graeme Medley – As long as the bloke whom designed the world’s ugliest building, masquerading as our Cultural Centre, has nothing to do with this plan concept.

Dave Barwise – Hope they like swimming in two foot of water.

Jonathan Cassell – Better than the current situation

Darrell Groth – Yes it would be a good idea but parking is already getting crazy. Should NOT be building that huge waste of ratepayers’ money. Is there anyone with brains on our council?

Shane Briggs – Darrell Groth, why does everyone assume council does everything in Coffs. It’s mainly owned or controlled by state gov’t,

Trev Michelle – Better than the Civic Center