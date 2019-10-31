Menu
YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW: Cowper MP Pat Conaghan believes a delicate balance needs to be struck between Freedom of Press and national and legal interests.
News

Your Right to Know: Cowper MP reacts to national campaign

Jasmine Minhas
31st Oct 2019 2:00 PM
COWPER MP Pat Conaghan believes that while Freedom of Press is a ‘fundamental tenet of our democracy’, it shouldn’t come at the sacrifice of national and legal interests.

Mr Conaghan, a criminal lawyer and former police officer, said instead he believes a delicate balance needs to be struck between the competing issues.

Australia’s media outlets includingthe Advocate have banded together under the Right to Know campaign, calling for stronger protections for media freedom.

The campaign calls for six major changes: the right to contest search warrants, greater protection for whistleblowers, restrictions on Government secrecy, freedom of information reform, exemptions for journalists, and defamation law reform.

Mr Conaghan was approached by The Advocate to share his stance on the campaign.

“Freedom of the Press deserves very cautious and careful consideration as it is a fundamental tenet of our democracy,” he said.

“So too are the rights and protections for whistleblowers.

Front pages of major Australian newspapers replicated a heavily redacted government document, alongside an advertising campaign challenging laws that effectively criminalise journalism and whistleblowing.
“It is also the case that those protections need to be delicately balanced against other national and legal interests such as national security, the right to a fair trial, an accused’s rights and defamation law, an area which I have previously practiced in law.

“This has long been ingrained in our statutes.

“Both interests should be carefully considered and appropriate measures put in place to protect erosion of these fundamental rights.

“This is precisely why our Government has referred this issue to the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security for further consideration. We want to ensure a proper balance between the competing issues.

“I look forward to receiving a report from the committee in due course.”

freedom of the press pat conaghan right to know coalition your right to know
