Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.
Your puppy guided by confidence

Rachel Vercoe
12th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

PROFESSIONAL dog trainer and behaviourist Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training has an uncomplicated method of dog training designed to make people feel comfortable and understand while not involving the use of force or fear for the dog.

Every week, she answers a question from the public about an issue they are facing with their dog.

Question: Our six-month-old cocker spaniel Spud is afraid of walking along board walks and jetties.

He's never had a bad experience since we've had him as a young puppy but he always tries to avoid walking on them.

What can we do to let him know there's nothing to be scared of?

Answer: It's very important not to pull your pup's lead if it refuses to walk on the jetty or board walk.

Also, don't lure with food because then you are teaching your pup that it will get food if it refuses to walk.

Don't carry your dog for the same reason.

However do give it food, pats and praise when it takes a step forward and shows confidence.

A good idea is to invite some people who have older, confident and experienced dogs to walk with you and your spaniel.

Ensure they have made friends first and begin by walking them together at a place your pup is confident and then graduate to the scary places, ensuring the older dogs are right by your pup's side.

If you have a question you'd like answered, email rachel.vercoe@coffscoastadvocate.com.au and Kyra will answer in the following edition.

