Your pets home away from home

IF you’re looking for a reliable, safe and friendly place to board your pet on the Coffs Coast, Tarraray Pet Retreat is still open and have an added perk for locals.

Tarraray is now offering locals between Nambucca to Moonee, a no fee drop off and pick up service during the Covid-19 crisis.

Located along Bonville Station Road, Tarraray Pet Retreat is a family-owned and operated pet boarding business.

They’re not just a one stop business, Tarraray offer a range of services including doggie daycare, grooming and care for birds, domestic rabbits, exotic pets, reptiles and horses.

Situated on Bonville Station Road, just south of Coffs, Tarraray offers accommodation for dogs from $20 per day and $15 for cats.

If you’re feeling guilty about leaving your dog in boarding, you can upgrade them to the five star luxury suite.

This is for the dog that loves to be pampered, and is set up as a home away from home. There’s airconditioning, an automatic drinker and furnishing of a kids bedroom with single bed, toy box and toys.

Set on over 20 acres of countryside, there can be anything up to 50 dogs and 12 cats in residence plus horses, guinea pigs, rabbits, ducks, birds and also a regular holidaying axolotl. For more information, visit tarraray.com.au or call 6653 4423.