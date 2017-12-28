Your opportunity for a guilt free re-gift

Don't dump it - donate it. Maureen Burgess and the volunteers at Coffs Harbour Lifeline Op-Shop look forward to receiving your donations.

DID Santa get it a little wrong this year? Maybe you've hit the Boxing Day sales and your cupboards are now chock full?

Whether Santa brought you a toaster instead of a hula hoop or you need to make space for new clothes and household items purchased at the sales, think about dropping your unwanted gifts or pre-loved goodies to the Coffs Harbour Lifeline Opportunity Shop.

Start the new year with a good deed and donate your clean, unwanted items so they can be sold with the proceeds going to local Lifeline programs.

Maureen Burgess, a lady with a big smile and a big heart, has just notched up 12 months as manager of Lifeline's Op Shop in Vernon Street next door to the Uniting Soup Kitchen.

"It's been a very eye-opening experience for me,” Maureen said.

"Being in such close proximity to the Soup Kitchen I've seen some of the 'hidden' parts of society that many don't get to see in their day to day life.

Maureen and the volunteer team would like to thank the Coffs Coast community for donations received in 2017.

"We've had some great donations, wonderfully generous, including cash donations which all go to local Lifeline programs.

"Some real treasures were donated including antique soda bottles and pieces of Royal Doulton. A visit to the shop is always luck of the draw - you never know what you'll find.”

In 2017 Maureen started a few initiatives at this op-shop tucked away on the heart of the city.

"I've been putting specials and great finds on our Facebook page so please 'like' us to keep up to date. We have a Monday half price rack which is popular and also we have a register where people can put their details down and when items come in that they're collecting or may be interested in I call them.”

For Maureen, the past 12 months has been about more than a job with Lifeline, it's been about helping to build a community that cares.

"I love being here, I'm trying to make this the friendliest op-shop.”