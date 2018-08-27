Your levy will be put to work protecting the environment

HOME SWEET HOME: Funds will be used to protect koala habitat across three public reserves covering an area of 12ha.

HOME SWEET HOME: Funds will be used to protect koala habitat across three public reserves covering an area of 12ha. Bryce Forrest

THE environmental levy paid by Coffs Harbour ratepayers will be put to good use on coming months.

A total of $237,230 has been made available to local community groups under the 2018-2019 levy program to help enhance the area's natural attractions and habitats.

"This year there has been a particularly diverse range of projects that we're pleased to be able to help fund through the levy. The range of projects underlines how important this particular scheme has become as a means for community groups to work with council in helping protect and improve our unique environment,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

Under the program, grants worth between $2,000 and $25,000 are available per project. Council introduced the levy as a means of undertaking environmental management and improvement works and it currently raises around $1.3M a year at an average cost of $44 per ratepayer, of which around $300,000 is available to the community.

This year's projects include:

EnviTE - Funding of $23,000 has beeen allocated to koala habitat rehabilitation and community education. Habitat loss and fragmentation is one of the biggest threats to koala populations in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area. Koalas need to be able to move across the landscape in order for populations to survive and maintain genetic viability. This project will rehabilitate koala habitat with bush regeneration work to be carried out across three public reserves covering an area of 12ha. In addition, the project will run field days to engage and educate school children and local residents in Koala and habitat conservation.

Sandy Beach Action Group - Funding of $2,000 has been allocated for the revegetation of an open drain on Sandy Beach Reserve in a location identified as having the potential to become a wetland.

South Coffs Community Garden - Funding of $16,862 has been allocated to install a stand-alone off grid solar PV system. The project aims to allow total off grid power self-sufficiency for everyday operation and allow educational and community interaction programs to operate effectively.

A second round of funding will open on Wednesday, August 29 for the remaining $94,473 funds still available in the 2018-2019 grants round. Application forms, policy and guidelines will be available from that date on council's website. Applications will be accepted up until 5pm Friday, September 28.