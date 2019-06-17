Your guide to the Coffs Harbour Showcase meeting this Friday

ON AGAIN: Full fields will barrel down the straight at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Friday.

ON AGAIN: Full fields will barrel down the straight at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Friday. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING: Punters and race lovers from the Coffs Coast haven't had to wait long between drinks, with a meeting being held in town this Friday.

The Coffs Harbour track will play host to an eight-race Showcase meeting, with huge nominations received.

More than 220 horses have been nominated across the eight events.

Local trainers will be hoping for a repeat of May 31, when Cathleen Rode, Paul Smith and Jim Jarvis were all able to grab wins against stiff opposition.

The meeting will also be a great gauge to see how the top local horses are travelling before the impending Grafton July Carnival and the Coffs Cup Carnival in August.

All races on the card are worth at least $30,000, with a country only Maiden worth $40,000.

Gates open at 11.30am with the first race set to jump at 12.10pm.

To view the nominations for Friday click here.