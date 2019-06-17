Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON AGAIN: Full fields will barrel down the straight at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Friday.
ON AGAIN: Full fields will barrel down the straight at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club this Friday. Sam Flanagan
Sport

Your guide to the Coffs Harbour Showcase meeting this Friday

Sam Flanagan
by
17th Jun 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HORSE RACING: Punters and race lovers from the Coffs Coast haven't had to wait long between drinks, with a meeting being held in town this Friday.

The Coffs Harbour track will play host to an eight-race Showcase meeting, with huge nominations received.

More than 220 horses have been nominated across the eight events.

Local trainers will be hoping for a repeat of May 31, when Cathleen Rode, Paul Smith and Jim Jarvis were all able to grab wins against stiff opposition.

The meeting will also be a great gauge to see how the top local horses are travelling before the impending Grafton July Carnival and the Coffs Cup Carnival in August.

All races on the card are worth at least $30,000, with a country only Maiden worth $40,000.

Gates open at 11.30am with the first race set to jump at 12.10pm.

To view the nominations for Friday click here.

coffs harbour races coffs harbour racing club coffs harbour showcase meeting horse racing nsw racing showcase meeting
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Was love the ultimate drug in Bucky's remarkable recovery?

    premium_icon Was love the ultimate drug in Bucky's remarkable recovery?

    News It was touch and go for a while as Bucky recovered from his ground breaking surgery.

    • 17th Jun 2019 1:46 PM
    Speed is causing roundabout truck crashes

    Speed is causing roundabout truck crashes

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Premier to reveal $18.5b education spend in NSW Budget

    premium_icon Premier to reveal $18.5b education spend in NSW Budget

    Politics Massive increase in spending on education tipped ahead of budget

    More than half a million for harbour siltation issue

    premium_icon More than half a million for harbour siltation issue

    News Harbour dredging works to begin next month.