Your guide to New Year's on the Coffs Coast

There are plenty of events happening across the Coffs Coast. Northern Star Archives

READY to say goodbye to 2019 and start the new year off with a bang before you sign up for a gym membership and get your resolutions in order?

There are plenty of events happening across the Coffs Coast for everyone to enjoy whether you're looking for a big night out or a quiet celebration with friends and family.

Plan your night and don't miss the spectacular firework display at the Jetty Foreshore at 9.30pm.

If you're thinking about having a special dinner at one of the delicious restaurants around town, be sure to call early as tables will be filling up.

Check out some of the fun events happening tonight across the Coffs Coast.

NYE fireworks

What: The annual Coffs Harbour NYE fireworks will go ahead this year with the spectacular display lighting up the harbour. The Jetty Carnival will be open from 6.30pm so hop on some rides before settling down to watch the fireworks.

Where: Jetty Foreshores.

When: Tonight at 9.30pm.

New Year's Eve at RED-C

What: Awesome Brisbane band Cheap Fakes, plus other great local bands. You won't find a better spot to view the fireworks.

Get your tickets online now for $30 or $50 at the door.

Where: RED-C, Jordan Esplanade, Coffs Harbour.

When: Today from 5pm to 1am.

NYE Hoedown at Toormina Hotel

What: Saddle up to ring in the new year at the NYE Hoedown for the whole family. Dress to impress in Wild West gear for a chance to win prizes, try to tame the bucking bull, enjoy food and drink specials then hit the dance floor with DJ Marcus from 8pm.​

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Tonight from 6pm to 2am.

Back to the 90s at the Coast Hotel

What: With another decade ending, the Coast Hotel has the perfect party to help you bring in the New Year.

This NYE they're taking it back with a 90s til now party. There will be DJs across three levels until 2am including DJ Bisho, RJay and Jimmy Laing.

Where: The Coast Hotel.

When: Tonight from 7pm to 2am.

Kailey Pallas at the Hoey Moey

What: Kailey Pallas is a 19-year-old singer, songwriter and musician from Coffs Harbour. Kailey's sounds are a blend of soulful, bluesy tones and she has the ability, range and experience to go between a mix of genres from pop, jazz, country, musical theatre, rock and soul.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Today from 4pm to 7pm.

Winkxx New Years party

What: Celebrating New Year's Eve over three years with a silent disco, top40's/RNB and Chumpion/Tenzin. Tickets are $20.

Where: Winkxx.

When: Today from 8pm to 3am.

Turn of the decade celebration at Surf Club Coffs Harbour

What: Dinner, dancing and party for over 18s. Enjoy a three course dinner mingling menu, drinks and entertainment. Tickets are $150 and limited.

Where: Surf Club Resaurant and Bar, Coffs Harbour.

When: Tonight from 6pm to 12.30am.

Twilight Market

What: A family and dog friendly market, diverse in multicultural cuisine with plenty of choices for the kids. Bring a blanket, chair, bottle of wine or beer and kick back and enjoy the entertainment before the NYE fireworks kick off at the jetty.

Where: Park Beach Reserve.

When: Noon until 9pm.

The team at the Coffs Coast Advocate would like to wish the Coffs Community a happy new year.