Fuel prices.
Fuel prices. Trevor Veale
E10 falls, diesel is dear and one chain is cheapest

Rachel Vercoe
by
2nd Jul 2019 11:00 AM
IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (140.3)

- Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza (140.3)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (141.9)

Diesel

- Independent Bonville (148.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (149.7)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (149.9)

Unleaded

- Independent Bonville (142.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (143.3)

- Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza (143.3)

