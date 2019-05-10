Menu
Your guide on fuel prices

10th May 2019 8:30 AM
IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (144.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (147.9)

- BP Coffs Harbour (147.9)

Unleaded

- United Coffs Harbour (147.9)

- BP Park Beach (147.9)

- Independent Toormina (147.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (149.9)

- Vignes Independent, Toormina (149.9)

