Refuelling on the Coffs Coast.
Your guide on fuel prices

Rachel Vercoe
by
24th Apr 2019 7:45 AM
IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (139.7)

- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (140.9)

- Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza (140.9)

Unleaded

- United Coffs Harbour (142.7)

- Caltex Woolworths Park Beach Plaza (142.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (143.9)

Diesel

- Coffs Harbour South Foodary (147.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (147.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (148.9)

