Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fuel prices around Coffs Harbour.
Fuel prices around Coffs Harbour. Leigh Jensen
News

Your guide on fuel prices

Rachel Vercoe
by
12th Apr 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- Independent Sapphire Beach (137.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (141.7)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (142.9)

Unleaded

- Independet Sapphire Beach (139.9)

- BP Park Beach (142.9)

- Independent Bonville (143.9)

Diesel

- Independent Sapphire Beach (147.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (149.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    premium_icon Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    News Car seized by police, officers search bushland for driver

    'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    premium_icon 'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    News Senator Keneally says everything is going up except wages.

    Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    premium_icon Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    News Cowper and Page listed as crucial to which party forms government.