Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour fuel prices.
Coffs Harbour fuel prices. Trevor Veale
News

Your guide on fuel prices

Rachel Vercoe
by
13th Mar 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (133.9)

- BP Coffs Harbour (134.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (135.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (136.9)

- Liberty Boambee (137.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (145.5)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (145.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (146.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Pictorial of Coffs Coast

    News EVERY week we ask our readers to share their best images of the Coffs Coast.

    NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    premium_icon NSW's biggest survey confirms Coffs road is the worst

    News Biggest survey in history confirms what many arguably already know.

    Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    premium_icon Cowper candidate wants to 'make Australia great'

    News A Cowper candidate has entered the weird and wacky political team.

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    WTF are all these signs around Coffs all about?

    Offbeat If you thought the WTF highway signs were a bit risque watch this ..