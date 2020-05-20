PREPARE for the upcoming flu season with the fast, convenient and professional team at TerryWhite Chemmart.

Pharmacist business owner, Tanya Maloney and her team of dedicated trained professional immunisers are proud to help the Coffs Harbour community minimise the threat of a horror influenza season. With no appointments needed and five pharmacists ready to vaccinate the community, getting your flu shot has never been easier. "A flu vaccination is the single best way of protecting yourself from getting the flu. A flu vaccination is particularly important this year to both minimise the risk of a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza as well as reduce the burden on the public health system," Tanya Maloney said. "The more people in our community that come in and get the influenza vaccine, the more we can control the spread of this contagious virus and protect those vulnerable in our community." Ms Maloney has educated the community for years about "herd immunity", the ability to provide a higher level of indirect protection from influenza that occurs when a large percentage of the population gets vaccinated, thereby providing a measure of protection for individuals who are not immune. TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour have removed all obstacles to getting vaccinated this flu season and they can assist businesses by setting up accounts for employees to come in and get vaccinated. They are making it easy for the residents of Coffs Harbour to be vaccinated with plenty of stock available and no appointments necessary. Just turn up and one of the qualified five pharmacist immunisers will take care of you in clean and safe environment. They have plenty of stock available and no appointments necessary. For more information or to book online, visit terrywhitechemmart.com.au