Your dog training questions answered

Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training answers your questions.

Question: My daughter's eight-year-old cavalier always barks constantly at people and other dogs. She seems to hate everyone. She's been like this since she was young. Can she be trained? We can't even walk her anywhere.

- Heather Ruth

Answer: There are many reasons why a dog can become reactive to other dogs.

These may include genetic disposition, incorrect or no socialisation between eight and sixteen weeks of age or if the dog has received a fright from another dog at an early age.

Sometimes, an owner can inadvertently reinforce the behaviour by pulling up on the lead or holding the dog when it is showing reactive behaviour.

There may be some little things you are allowing your dog to do at home that may be adding to the cavalier's problem which will need to be addressed.

The dogs mindset about other dogs needs to be slowly changed to being positive.

For this to happen, you will need the help of a good dog trainer/behaviourist.

Your daughter's dog's reactivity is definitely able to be corrected.

